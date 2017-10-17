3-year-old boy brings ‘dead’ mother back to life

The boy was seated on her mother’s sickbed, asking her to wake up and join him home. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508224441_913_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It was tears of joy when a three year old boy was able to use his emotions to bring his sick mother condemned to death to life.

The boy’s name withheld, was seated on her mother’s sickbed, asking her to wake up and join him home.

The mum laid there lifeless watching her son, whiles the boy was seen tapping his mum and calling her to be active and get back home because he needed her to take care of him and his siblings.

The young boy was heard asking lots of questions; “don’t’ we need you, we need you, wake up, my sister need you.”

The mother who began talking back to the son after several minutes, had generated lots of heats on social media platforms as Ghanaians broke into tears, sharing touching comments.

قالب وردپرس

Comments