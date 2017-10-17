3 Ghanaians busted in £5m romance fraud

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

EOCO said investigations are ongoing

Three Ghanaians have been arrested by Ghanaian and UK authorities for their involvement in £5-million romance fraud.

At least 16 Britons fell victim to the three suspects who are Opoku Agyemang, Moro Musah and Sabina Adzre.

Deputy Director of Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO), Nana Antwi told journalists on Tuesday, 17 October at a press conference that Operation Grateful was successfully pulled off through the joint collaboration of Ghanaian security authorities and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

“A joint, simultaneous operation to arrest and search premises here and in the UK has been undertaken this morning,” he said, adding: “A certain Opoku Agyemang has been arrested in the UK.”

“This investigation has been led by EOCO together with officers from the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), backed by uniformed police.

“Because it was simultaneous, the UK law enforcement officers also took part at their end and in the case of Ghana, it has resulted in the arrest of two suspects in Accra believed to be involved in this high-end money laundering,” Nana Antwi said.

EOCO said investigations are ongoing adding that “this is a complex organised financial crime.”