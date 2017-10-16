Woyome is sick – Counsel tells Supreme Court

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome on Monday failed to appear before the Supreme Court for the second phase of the Oral Examination in relation to his GhC51.2 million debt to the State.

Mr Woyome was expected to appear before the court for the continuation of the Oral Examination by the Attorney General (AG) in relation to his indebtedness to the State.

Counsel for Mr Woyome, Mr Osofo Buabeng, told the Supreme Court presided over by a single judge, Justice Anthony Alfred Benin, that, Mr Woyome was absent because he was sick.

He said his client was not in court because he was not well and has been given a two weeks excuse duty from the Ridge Hospital, and later tendered in same.

Meanwhile, Mr Buabeng, has filed two applications challenging the legality of the valuation of the businessman’s properties and also for a stay of proceedings of the Oral Examination of Mr Woyome.

In his submission, he argued that the AG failed to seek the permission of the court in renewing the valuation execution order, which was issued on January 9, 2015, as required by law.

He said they rather renewed the order on January 6, 2016 without permission from the court.

Mr Godfred Dame, a Deputy Attorney General, opposed to the arguments said, the January 9, 2015 order did not expire, but rather the AG decided to go for another order on January 6, 2016.

The court later adjourned the matter to October 20, to rule on both applications.

At the last sitting, the Court ordered Mr Woyome to furnish it with the property details of his Abelemkpe residence, which he claims belong to his brother.

The court subsequently ordered the court registrar to subpoena the Director of the Lands Commission to appear before it on the next adjourned date to give details of the ownership of the said property by their records.

Late last year, Justice Anin Yeboah sitting as a single judge granted an application brought by former Attorney-General, (A-G) Martin Amidu, seeking to be allowed to orally examine Mr. Woyome.

But before the application could be determined, the A-G initiated fresh processes for the State to be allowed to conduct the oral examination.

This was granted by a Sole Judge, Justice A. A. Benin who ordered the businessman to appear before the Court on June 29 to be orally examined.

The Supreme Court in 2014 ordered the businessman to refund some GH¢51.2 million wrongfully paid to him by the State in 2010 and 2011.

The Court upheld arguments by Mr. Martin Amidu that the contracts which formed the basis for Mr Woyome’s claims against the State and for which he was paid the money, were unconstitutional as it lacked Parliamentary approval.

Mr Woyome promised to pay the money but has since not been able to honour that promise.