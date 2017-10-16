Woyome in fresh moves to scupper retrieval of ¢51.2m

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Businessman Alfred Woyome has filed two fresh motions at the Supreme Court to scuttle the state’s decision to retrieve the ¢51.2 million wrongfully paid him by the past government.

The first motion is seeking to halt the oral-examination, while the second motion is accusing state officers of illegally stomping his residence to evaluate his properties.

Lawyers for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier said the state has no order backing its decision to evaluate their client’s properties.

According to them, the January 9, 2015, order issued by the Court, had expired but the state had made no attempt to renew it before using it.

Mr Woyome is praying the court to halt the state by declaring its actions as illegal.

The Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo initiated processes to evaluate the businessman’s properties in the attempt to retrieve the ¢51.2 million paid him.

Some security personnel and officers from the Ghana Valuation Board visited Mr Woyome’s Trasacco residence last month to value his properties, but Mr Woyome resisted.

The A-G has argued her actions were backed by the Supreme Court, but lawyers for the businessman said the legal permit that allowed the state to conduct an evaluation had expired.

However, Deputy A-G, Godfred Odame said the state has a new order from the court dated January 6, 2016, that backs their actions.

