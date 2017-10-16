Watch highlights of Great Olympics 1-0 victory over Ashgold

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Accra Great Olympics on Sunday brushed aside Ashanti Gold in Accra in their tireless battle for league survival.

The Dade Boys who before the game were sitting in the 15th spot with 33 points gave all that they could amass in their quest for win but Ashanti Gold gave them little space to dictate the game.

The two struggling sides failed to convert the few chances that came their way in the first half giving the match officials no other option that to end the first half of the game with the score barren.

Great Olympics upon resumption got the first and only goal of the game when Christopher Nettey scored from the penalty spot.

Nettey’s goal happened to be the only goal of the afternoon as both sides labored for more goals but the near empty stadium got none to cheer about.

Ashanti Gold looked slow and disinterested in the game at times making one doubt if that is the same side that was league winners a couple of seasons back.

The game ended 1-0 in Olympics’ favour. The win however looked insignificant in affecting the fortunes and position of Oly Dade as they stay in the 15th spot but this time with 3 more points after their win.

They travel to Bechem for their last game of the season and for a side that is looking to escape relegation, survival looks a near impossibility since their opponents similarly look threatened with relegation.