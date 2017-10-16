Vodafone grabs 3 at HR Focus Awards

Business News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone Ghana’s exploits as the best place to work, has been recognised by the HR Focus Awards.

The event, which took place over the weekend, saw the telecoms company grabbing three prestigious awards – Best in Employee Relations, Best in Recruitment and Selection, and Best in Learning and Development – to round off a night of great cheer and commendation for the company.

Over the years, Vodafone’s image as the best employer, coupled with an unfettered commitment to excellence, have been unquestionable.

Commenting on the awards, Ashiokai Akrong, Human Resources Director at Vodafone Ghana said:

“Our commitment to being the right partner for our employees and stakeholders is what stands us out in the industry. We are excited to be recognised and we see this as impetus to continue the good works.”

The HR Awards is biennial awards organised by the HR Focus Magazine to recognize and honour organizations that use the best and innovative Human Resources strategies.