VIP, VIVO launches ‘Premium Service in Kumasi’

2017-10-16

VIP Jeoun Transport Ltd and Vivo Energy Ghana have introduced the ‘VIP Premium Service’ in Kumasi which will commute passengers from Kumasi to Accra.

Under the VIP Premium Service, buses will set off each day—Monday to Saturday— at 10:00am and 12 noon, and Sunday at 2:00pm from the Asokwa Shell (KFC) opposite the Kumasi City Mall to the Airport Shell, close to the Kotoka International Airport.

Some of the benefits the Premium Service will make available for commuters which are not available in the regular VIP buses include: free WiFi services, no luggage charges of up to 30kg load, breakfast and refreshment, an executive waiting area, mobile money services, and night police escort which will soon be introduced.

Commuters also have the option of choosing to pre-book their tickets or choose the pay as you go option.

Nelson Attipoe, Business Transformation Manager, VIP Premium, said at the launch that the service is to further cement their position as the leading transport service operators in the country.

He, however, implored government to introduce policies that will ensure that street lights are fixed to address the numerous accidents on the roads.

“We need to have a policy toward street lightening on all our highways. That will be one of the key things to be done to reduce accidents on our roads. Most of our roads do not have good lightening system and so at any point in time that the weather changes, accidents are likely to occur.

So government must start implementing policies to address it. For example, solar lightening system can be fixed on all the major roads,” he said.

Dennis Kusi, Operations Manager, VIP, also urged government reduce taxes and duties on imported buses, as the current tax regime is hampering their operations.

“We want government to reduce the taxes for us, especially on our import of buses and import of spare parts. So we want government to cut it down for us so that we can import more buses and spare parts to maintain since we don’t produce them in the country,” he said.

Also commenting on the partnership, Jerry Boachie-Danquah, VIVO Ghana Marketing Manager, said the collaboration between his outfit and VIP is an attestation to the fact that the two companies believe in offering quality products and service to clients.

He also assured customers that Shell will maintain its standard of offering quality fuels to clients at best and competitive prices.

“Shell is committed to providing value for our customers by providing long-lasting fuels in full quantity and at best prices,” he said.