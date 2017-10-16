VIP, STC in turf war at Asafo Terminal

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-16

A turf war at the Asofo Terminal in Kumasi has led to a clash between staff of the VIP Transport Services and workers of the State Transport Corporation (STC).

The turf fight led drivers and staff of VIP Transport Services to block STC buses from entering the terminal to inaugurate the operations of STC within the yard.

The resultant chaos has brought operations at the terminal to a standstill.

STC is moving its operations from Adum to the Asafo Terminal and claims it has acquired space within the terminal from the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) for its operations.

However, VIP Transport Services says STC did not go through the proper processes of gaining access into the terminal for operations and so will not allow it entry.