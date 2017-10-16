Tanker drivers dispute NPA’s findings on cause of Atomic gas explosion

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

The Ghana Gas Tanker Drivers Association has rejected claims by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) that an inexperienced gas tanker mate caused the Atomic Junction gas explosion, which claimed seven lives.

A National Petroleum Authority (NPA) interim report stated that the October 7 gas explosion happened after a driver’s mate with no training in handling LPG was given the task of discharging the highly inflammable substance at a station.

However, speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive Monday, President of the Ghana Gas Tanker Drivers Association, Shafui Mohammed, explained that the mate was not in charge of the distribution of the LPG at the fuel station.

He said it was the driver who discharged the gas and not the mate as suggested by the NPA.

Shafui Mohammed also said the Gas Redistribution policy which the government seeks to introduce will not put an end to the rampant gas explosions.

The Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, in June 2017 indicated that the ministry was working on a policy that will ensure the safe distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the country.

According to him, the move is part of government’s attempt to prevent fuel related accidents that have hit the country in recent times.

Mohammed explained that government needs to look into the causes of previous disasters and work towards instilling strict preventive measures to avoid future disasters.