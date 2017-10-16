Sunda International, Twyford ceramics support gas explosion victims

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: SUNDA International

2017-10-16

Sunda international Ghana Ltd. and Twyford Ceramics, two Chinese companies have extended their donation of relief items after the atomic junction gas explosion to affected students of the university of Ghana.

The affected students, through appeals from the MP for Ayawaso West Wagon constituency, Hon. Emmannuel Agyarko, received assorted products including Kleesoft Dish washing soap and washing powder, Kleesoft toilet rolls, FasKit insecticide killers and many more. The two Chinese companies also added an unspecified amount of cash to the affected students through the MP to ease their burden.

The donation to the university of Ghana students is the second donation from Sunda international and Twyford since the gas explosion claimed seven(7) lives and injured over 130 others a week ago.

The two Chinese companies previously donated similar products and cash worth Gh40,000 to victims of the gas explosion last week at the 37 military hospital in response to appeals made to corporate Ghana by vice president Mahamudu Bawumia to assist surviving victims, most of whom have been on admission at the 37 military and ridge hospitals.

Presenting the items to the university of Ghana students through the MP, Mr. Lorry Li, managing director for Sunda real estates company limited, explained that SUNDA’s gesture which is in partnership with its sister company TWYFORD, who have invested tens of millions in a ceramic factory at Aboadze, Shama district, Western region, is a direct response to an appeal from the MP for the area Hon. Emmanuel Agyarko to assist the affected students, but also added that, it also forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility policy which is integral in the operations of their companies.

‘’We are deeply sorry for the gas explosion and the victims. Social responsibility is a very important part of our company’s operations since we came to Ghana fourteen(14) years ago and we are always happy to help the society’’, he remarked briefly before the presentation.

The Member of parliament of the area Hon. Emmanuel Agyarko expressed extreme gratitude to Sunda and Twyford Ceramics for their kind donation. ‘’On my own behalf and on behalf of the affected students, I wish to express our extreme gratitude to SUNDA and TWYFORD for this generous donation. Companies are encouraged to engage in corporate social responsibility but if they can bring it this low, then these companies are truly responsible corporate citizens. What they have done goes beyond what i thought they would do but most importantly, we’re grateful to Mr. Herbert Mensah for arranging everything’’. Hon. Emmanuel Agyarko also called on other companies and individuals to emulate their good example.

The Member of parliament urged student leaders to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of the relief items to all affected students without bias.

Awuah, also showed appreciation to the two Chinese companies and promised a fair distribution of the donated items to the affected students.

SUNDA International employs over one thousand people on their business operations in Ghana and one of the largest re-exporters of products from Ghana to several West African countries. Twyford is also a Chinese company producing ceramic tiles and currently employ more than one thousand Ghanaians.

SUNDA International has previously donated fourteen tones of iron rods in the circle gas explosion as well as many other donations in the past including the Odorkor fire disaster.