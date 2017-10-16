Summon Nitiwul, Dery over tension in Bimbilla – Regent

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

The Regent of Bimbilla in the Northern Region, through his spokesperson, Tahidu Osman Kikaa, has asked Parliament to summon Member of Parliament for the area, Dominic Nitiwul and Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, to brief the House on the security situation in the area.

This, they believe, will help “to avert a situation of serious security breach” following the burial of Nakpa Naa Salifu Dawumi in Bimbila, as they claim the burial was associated with firing of musketry which resulted in the firing of gun shots from other parts of Bimbilla.

Mr Kikaa and his group had fiercely resisted the burial of the late chief due to a protracted chieftaincy dispute.

In a press conference on Monday, October 16, Mr Kikaa said: “The firing of musketry which violates directives by the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) happened ‘in the presence of the security men in their numbers who were apparently disregarded or acting in concert with them. What’s more, the family has promised to continue such acts in the coming days’.”

According to him, “It is at the very least, intriguing that the Nakpa Naa’s family will defy an explicit directive of the Minister in the presence of the security forces. Indeed, the security claims to be acting on orders from above. It is highly improbable, if not all together impossible, that the Northern Regional Minister has no knowledge of these violations at the Nakpa Naa’s palace. In fact, what is more probable is that the Minister may have clandestinely encouraged them to. The deafening silence of the Defence Minister, who happens to be the Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, also raises more eyebrows. We urge these officials to steer clear of the chieftaincy matters in Bimbilla.”

For them, the MP and Interior Minister need to provide answers to the development and assure the people in the area and Ghanaians that peace will prevail and take steps to ensure that there is calm in the area.

Below is the full statement:

PRESS CONFERENCE BY THE BIMBILLA NAA PALACE



16TH OCTOBER, 2017

Ladies and gentlemen of the press, we feel delighted and at the same time grateful for your response to our call.

We wish to bring to the notice of the public and all well-meaning Ghanaians about the sad development in Bimbilla with regards to Nakpa Naa’s burial.

The Bimbilla Naa’s palace only got notified by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC ) after the burial of Nakpa Naa Salifu Dawuni on Wednesday 11th October, 2017 whose letter, with reference No. AC66/328/OIV, stated inter alia, and I quote, “This is without prejudice to the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute which was determined by the National House of Chiefs, but is currently pending before the Supreme Court for final determination. The family (Nakpa Naa family) is hereby advised not to engage in any act that will prejudice the case before the Supreme Court or endanger the peace of the Area.”

Subsequent to the above letter, the Regional Security Co-ordinating Council (RESEC) issued another letter dated 12th October, 2017 with reference No. AC66/328/01V/29, directing Nakpa Naa’s family on the way forward after burial and I quote, “Subsequent to the burial of the late Naa Salifu Dawuni, the Regional Security Council hereby directs that no further act should be undertaken by you without clearance from the Council. For the avoidance of doubt, you are to desist from acts such as the installation of a regent, drumming and dancing and any related activities that have not been cleared by the Regional Security Council. The Security Agencies would deal drastically with any violations of the above directive in line with the provisions of the law.“

The Inspector General of Police himself came on the 13th of October, 2017 and stressed the directives issued by (REGSEC) and advised Nakpa Naa’s family to strictly go by the directive or seek clearance from ( REGSEC) before embarking on any activity relating to the burial.

Contrary to the above directives, the Nakpa Naa’s family on 14th October, 2017, between the hours of seven (7) and eight (8) o’clock pm, fired musketry coupled with drumming and dancing in wanton violation of the directives given them by REGSEC. The firing of the musketry resulted in the firing of gun shots from other parts of Bimbilla. This violation happened in the presence of the security men in their numbers who were apparently disregarded or acting in concert with them. What’s more, the family has promised to continue such acts in the coming days.

The Bimbilla Naa palace, in light of the above, has reason to suspect the involvement of some government appointees who hail from the area. The culpability of the Regional Minister whose orders are being flouted as the chairman of REGSEC comes to the fore. It is at the very least, intriguing that the Nakpa Naa’s family will defy an explicit directive of the Minister in the presence of the security forces. Indeed, the security claim to be acting on orders from above. It is highly improbable, if not all together impossible, that the Northern Regional Minister has no knowledge of these violations at the Nakpa Naa’s palace. In fact, what is more probable is that the Minister may have clandestinely encouraged them to. The deafening silence of the Defence Minister, who happens to be the Member of Parliament for Bimbilla also raises more eyebrows. We urge these officials to steer clear of the chieftaincy matters in Bimbilla. But if they must, they should exercise impartiality and allow the security forces to ensure peace in the area.

We call on the Regional and National House of Chiefs to strongly condemn the current development in Bimbilla and ask the government to be impartial in dealing with the Bimbilla chieftaincy crises. The current happenings, if not arrested, could whet the appetite of same or other government appointees to engage in similar security breaches that could create bigger problems for government in other traditional areas.

We also call on the legislative arm of government to as a matter of urgency, call to the floor, the Member of Parliament for Bimbilla constituency, Dominic Nitiwul, and the Interior Minister to brief the house about the state of security in Bimbilla to avert a situation of serious security breach.

However, the palace will as usual, patiently wait for the verdict of Supreme Court, and will fully support any move geared towards bringing lasting peace to Bimbilla.

Thank you.

…………………………….



Spokesperson of the Regent



(Tahidu Osman Kikaa)