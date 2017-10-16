Stop meddling in Bimbilla dispute – Naa Andani Dasana family warns Regional, Interior Ministers

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

The family of Naa Andani Dasana has accused the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed and Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul of meddling in the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute.

The family claims the rival family of Nakpa Salifu flouted the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) directive not to install a new chief after burying a late leader.

The spokesperson for the family of Naa Andani Dasana, Osman Kikaa, says the two Ministers, both of whom hail from Bimbilla, are working in favour the Abudu family.

One of the factions in the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute was reported to have defied a directive from the Council, asking it not to enskin a new regent following the burial of Nakpaa Naa Salifu Dawuni.

The chief died 2014 but threats of chieftaincy clashes between the two factions stalled the burial.

Following Nakpaa Naa’s burial last week, security has been beefed up in the area and REGSEC in a statement signed by Mr Saeed directed that all processes leading to the installation of a new regent should be halted.

Related: Bimbilla faction defies REGSEC directive by enskining new chief However, Zakari Sumani, a spokesperson for the Naa Salifu Dawuni family who confirmed the enskinment said the directive is a new development.

“We know that chief’s burial goes with the installation because, immediately you bury a chief you install the successor to step in the father’s shoes,” he told Joy News.

But the spokesperson for the family of Naa Andani Dasana, Osman Kikaa said the decision by Mr Saeed and Mr Nitiwul to allow the other faction have their way amidst tight security, leaves much to be desired.

“It is highly improbable if not impossible that the Regional Minister claims no knowledge of the violation at the Nakpa Naa’s palace.

“The Minister may have clandestinely encouraged them too. The deafening silence of the Defense Minister who is also the MP for Bimbilla also raises eyebrows,” he said at a press briefing Monday.

He urged the two to steer clear of the chieftaincy issues in Bimbilla stressing, if they must, they must ensure that they are impartial in the matter.