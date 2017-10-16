Star Times launches ‘Ey3 Free’ Decoder promotion Part II

Business News of Monday, 16 October 2017

StarTimes Ghana has launched a promo campaign as part of its one year anniversary to reward Ghanaians with free decoders.

The promo dubbed ‘’Eye Free Decoder Promo Part 2’’, seeks to recompense customers with free decoders when they subscribe for a month.

At a press briefing in Accra, Monday, Akofa Djankui, Head of Marketing for Star Times said the company has been rewarding customers from the previous year till date.

According to Madam Djankui, the new campaign (super bouquet) allows subscribers to enjoy programmes such as Grey’s Anatomy, Empire, Scandal, Desperate Housewives, FIFA U17 World Cup matches, European World Cup Qualifiers, local football leagues and a wide range of children’s programs to keep young viewers entertained during long vacation at a fee of GHC60.0

She also said the company offers more content at an affordable cost as compared to other pay-TV services.

About Star Times

Star Times serves nearly 10 million subscribers with a massive distribution network. The company owns a featured content platform network with over 440 authorized channels consisting of news, movies, series sports, entertainment, children’s programmes fashion, religion and so on.

StarTimes run a satellite pay TV service that works with a satellite dish and a decoder. Potential subscribers are to download the Star Times App from Google app store in order to access their programmes including live football matches.

The StarTimes decoder is also a Combo which allows one to watch both satellite and terrestrial without changing cables.