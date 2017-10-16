Societe Generale Ghana crowns customer service week with a customer loyalty lunch

Business News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Societe Generale, a leading bank in Ghana has organized its customer Loyalty Lunch which forms part of customer service week activities to acknowledge the loyalty of customers at the Alisa Hotel on Thursday 5th October 2017.

Over 50 customers, most of whom have done business with the bank for the past 20 years and above, were drawn from various branches in Accra.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of SG-Ghana, Sionle Yeo, appreciated the customers and assured them of the best banking experience.

“Today we are here to celebrate your loyalty through the changing scenes of Societe General Ghana’s life. Indeed you make us proud to be of service to you these past years as we grow together. As the adage goes wine gets better with age and so, I believe, is our relationship with you.”

Mr. Yeo also outlined some initiatives the bank is undertaking to position itself strategically in the competitive industry.

“In 2015, our bank embarked on an in-depth transformation programme to standardize and achieve growth with the ultimate aim of improving our quality of service and enhancing customer experience. This transformation programme was structured around four thematic areas including innovative products, operational efficiency, Customer Intimacy and Human resource development. I am happy to announce today that we have made sturdy strides in these objectives.”

“Societe Generale Ghana prides itself as the most customer oriented bank that brings down its global know- how to give its customers world-class banking experience, “he said.

Mr. Yeo assured customers that the bank would continue to take its customer service delivery to the next level.

The bank used the opportunity to appreciate its customers for transacting business with the financial institution over the years.

During the week-long celebration, management of the bank visited the bank’s branches to get firsthand information and also interact with the customers. Joining other subsidiary under the Societe Generale Group to celebrate, the bank hosted its campaign from Monday, October 2 to Friday 6, 2017.

One of the customers, Mr Clarice Annan who has saved with the bank for 40 years was delighted to have been selected to dine with management and staff of the bank.

“I have saved with them for many years. I was receiving my salary through the bank until coming on retirement. I have never regretted for doing business with them and I am happy to be a customer.”

The bank has renovated 18 of its branches across the country to make its operations more comfortable and faster and also enrich customer experience.

Societe Generale Ghana

Societe Generale Ghana is one of the leading banks in Ghana with 42 networking branches across the country.

The bank provides retail and corporate clients with dedicated innovative products and services aimed at satisfying their need.

It has been recognized for supporting individuals and various businesses to achieve their objectives.