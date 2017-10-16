‘Sick’ Woyome fails to show up for second leg oral examination

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

According to his counsel, Woyome was absent because he was sick <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508173664_802_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome failed to show up at the Supreme Court for the second leg of his oral examination in relation to his Gh¢ 47.2 million debt to the state.

His counsel, Mr Osofo Buabeng, told the Supreme Court that, Woyome was absent because he was sick.

Counsel, therefore, tendered in a medical form explaining that his client had been granted a two-week excuse duty by the Accra Regional Hospital [Ridge].

Meanwhile, lawyers for the businessman has filed two applications challenging the legality of the valuation of the businessman’s properties and also for the court to put the oral examination on hold.

In his submission, Mr Buabeng argued that the A-G failed to seek the permission of the court in renewing the valuation execution order, which was issued on January 9, 2015, as required by law.

Rather, he said, the A-G renewed the order on January 6, 2016, without permission from the court.

A Deputy A-G, Mr Godfred Dame, rejected the argument of Mr Buabeng.

According to him, the January 9, 2015, order did not expire, but rather the A-G decided to go for another order on January 6, 2016.

The court presided over by Mr Justice Anthony A Benin, will rule on the businessman’s application on Friday, October 20, 2017.