Roads closed for Ouattara visit

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-16

Accra Regional Police Command has announced the closure of some roads in Accra on Monday

The Accra Regional Police Command has announced the closure of some roads in Accra on Monday, October 16 as Ghana hosts President of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara.

Mr Ouattara will from Monday, 16th October, 2017, begin a 2-day Official Visit to Ghana. The purpose of the visit is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.

A statement issued by the police expressing deep regret for “any inconveniences” explained that the listed roads will be closed to traffic from 11:00am on Monday and reopened immediately after the ceremonial procession.

The statement further advised motorists to observe road diversions or use alternative routes.

They roads are the;



• Kwame Nkrumah Avenue towards the Central Business District



• Atta Mills Highway from James Town towards Osu



• Liberation Road towards the Central Business District

Road diversions

• Traffic from Liberation Road should use Kaokudi to Kanda Highway and link up on the Barnes Road to the Central Business District.



• Traffic from Achimota should link up with Obasanjo Highway through to Kanda Highway and link up to the Barnes Road to the Central Business District.