Reinstate Kwabena Agyapong – Group

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-16

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508182572_703_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some polling station executives in the Ashanti Region are calling for the reinstatement of Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, who was suspended indefinitely by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) months before the 2016 elections.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi on Monday, October 16 Mr Tweneboah Kodua, convener for the group, appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, the National Executive Council of the party and former President John Agyekum Kufuor, to reconsider the suspension and call Mr Agyapong back.

“… so our humble appeal to the National Council of the party is to recall Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong back to his office,” he stated.

The NEC of the opposition New Patriotic Party acted based on findings of the party’s Disciplinary Committee and suspended Kwabena Agyepong, together with 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe.

Both of them were handed indefinite suspensions on Dec 10, 2015 after a meeting held by the NEC members at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

The suspensions follow a petition brought forth by some NPP members who accused the two of undermining the party’s authority of the party.