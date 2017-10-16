Prof Alabi in NDC 2020 race; campaign posters pop up

Politics of Monday, 16 October 2017

Presidential campaign poster of National Democratic Congress (NDC), bigwig Prof. Joshua Alabi’s has surfaced on social media platform, Facebook.

The 2020 campaign poster which has been spotted by yen.com.gh is gaining momentum on various social media platforms.

The campaign poster, beautifully designed with the NDC colors with the photo of the former UPSA rector has the message “with you with me for Ghana’.

Prof. Alabi in his message appears to be announcing his intention to compete former President Mahama into the 2020 flagbearership race.

So far some few NDC members including former Majority Leader of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Prof. Joshua Alabi, and former Accra Mayor Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije have joined the 2020 race.

Others are NDC MP, Nii Amasah Namoale, former NHIA boss, Sylvester Mensah and Stephen Atubiga have also entered the race to battle their ex-leader John Dramani Mahama.