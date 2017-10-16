Parliament summons Okudzeto Ablakwa over ISIS claims

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

The privileges committee of parliament is expected to summon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa following his revelation on how some Ghanaians have joined ISIS.

Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that some group of Ghanaians are risking their lives to join the militant group of ISIS. This follows a Libyan report defined by Parliament as “unsubstantiated” which indicated how Ghana forms part of several African countries with citizens joining ISIS.

According to the deputy chairman of parliament’s interior and defence committee, Collins Owusu Amankwah, the move by the legislator constituted a contempt of parliament.

“The Minority led by Honourable Samuel Okudzeto erred in such hurriedly organized press conference.

It is premature,” the Manhyia North MP said. According to the disturbing report, Ghana, Gambia, Senegal, Niger, Chad, Mali, and Eritrea, had between 50 and 100 of its citizens in the militant group.

The revelation by the Libyan government somewhat echoes he very concern of the ranking member on parliament’s foreign affairs committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who had recently argued that Ghana ranked among the highest countries with IS recruits in Libya.

Okudzeto’s concerns have been downplayed by government and the majority who claim there remain no existential evidence to such claims and reports.

So far, the only Ghanaian believed to have joined ISIS is the graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) – Nazir Nortei Alema.

There have been earlier reports of how his brother, kabir, unveiled the various WhatsApp message from Nazir who explained the reasons behind him joining the Islamist group.

ISIS, known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria is a terrorist organisation best known for their gory videos of beheading of soldiers, civilians, journalists and also the destruction of cultural heritage sites.