Our goal is to grow lotto business – NLA Board tells staff

Business News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: National Lottery Authority

2017-10-16

The Chairman of the 7-member Board, Hon. Torgbui Nyonyo, has told staff of the National Lottery Authority that the Board is committed to ensuring the achievement of sustainable growth in the lotto business through the practice of good corporate governance.

He emphasized that attaining departmental and individual set targets, prudent management of resources and, most importantly, staff motivation are contributory factors to achieving these.

The Chairman, who is also a member of the Council of State, addressed a staff durbar on Thursday 12th October, 2017 at the Breman Hall of the Authority, after members of the 4th Board of Directors were formally introduced to staff by the dynamic and highly focused Director-General of NLA Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw.

The other members are: Mr. Philip Aning, Mrs. Adelaide Anno-Kumi, Mr. Henry Yentumi, Mrs. Helen Awo Ziwu, Hon, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw and Ms. Joana Frances Adda.

The Chairman announced that the Director-General had forwarded outstanding operational, administrative and welfare-related issues that needed urgent attention to the Board. However, in order to make upright judgements and appropriate decisions, there was need for the 3-month old Board to have some orientation on the institutional background. Hence, it has been going through files to be abreast with issues.

Torgbui Nyonyo added that from the records, staff did not meet their 2016 set targets, a critical determinant for either paying or not paying bonus.

“Administratively, staff do not qualify to earn bonus, however, considering the fact that there was a success in operational revenue despite the challenging economic environment and unstable electricity supplies amongst others that affected businesses, the Board will approve and payment of 2016 bonus to staff will be done by end of October.”

He was, however, quick to caution that the 2017 bonus will be paid only upon achievement of set targets.

A good working relationship and commitment to work is a powerful ingredient to corporate successes. The Chairman, therefore encouraged management to get closer to staff through informal social activities. He assured staff that the Board will interact with their counterparts in the other regions.

Reforms The Chairman hinted that the Board will introduce reforms in the operations of the lotto business with a view to protecting the public purse, expanding the markets and also pursue the President’s vision of creating employment and mobilization of lottery funds for national development, however, mindful of the Law on causing financial loss to the state. All hands must, therefore, be on deck.

According to some elated staff, this is the second time a Board has been introduced to staff. The first was in 2006 during the Kufuor-led government and they see this act as a sign of respect to staff.