MP who claimed 80% of his colleagues are womanizers dead

The former Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North Constituency of the Eastern Region, Emmanuel Aboagye Didieye is dead.

Hon Emmanuel Aboagye Didieye who lost his bid to return to parliament in 2016, died at the SSNIT hospital on Saturday where he was on admission receiving treatment.

Aboagye Didieye in 2016 failed to return to the legislature, after losing to a former Deputy Coordinator of the defunct Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA), Betty Krosby Mensah at the party’s primary.

He contested against five others polled 2,529 representing 27.70% of the total votes cast, whiles the winner, Betty Krosby Mensah polled 2,664 votes representing 29.18% of the votes. The other contenders, Windham Emil Afram managed 687, Evans Apraku 431, Kpeli Walase 2115 and Adamu Musah 703.

Emmanuel Aboagye Didieye came into political limelight after making a wild allegation on live radio that sought to suggest that 80 percent of his colleagues are womanizers.

The statement attracted verbal attacks from the general public and strong criticism from his colleague MPs, who described his comments as unfortunate, amaturish and an indictment on the whole of Parliament.