MP courts support for gas explosion victims

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-16

Sunda International Ghana Limited and Twyford Ceramics make donations while the MP looks on <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508187618_425_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wagon, Mr Emmanuel Agyarko has solicited for support for some students of the University of Ghana who were affected by the gas explosion at the Atomic junction on October 7 this year.

Sunda International Ghana Limited and Twyford Ceramics, two Chinese companies who responded to calls from the MP donated relief items and an unspecified amount of money to the affected students.

The items presented to the students include Kleesoft dish washing soap and washing powder, Kleesoft toilet rolls, FasKit insecticide killers among others.

The donation to the university of Ghana students is the second donation from Sunda international and Twyford since the gas explosion claimed 7 lives and injured over 130.

The two companies previously donated similar products and cash worth Gh¢40, 000 to victims of the gas explosion last week at the 37 military hospital in response to appeals made to corporate Ghana by the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to assist surviving victims of the gas explosion, most of whom had been on admission at the 37 military and Ridge hospitals.

Presenting the items to the students through the MP, Mr. Lorry Li, managing director for Sunda Real Estates company limited, explained that the company’s gesture which was in partnership with its sister company TWYFORD, was a direct response to an appeals from the MP for the area Mr Emmanuel Agyarko to assist the affected students.

He added that, the gesture also forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility policy which was integral in the operations of its activities.

‘’We are deeply sorry for the gas explosion and the victims. Social responsibility is a very important part of our company’s operations since we came to Ghana fourteen(14) years ago and we are always happy to help the society’’, he remarked briefly before the presentation.

The MP of Ayawaso West Wagon, Mr Emmanuel Agyarko, who received the items on behalf of the students, expressed gratitude to the two companies for their kind donation and appealed to corporate bodies to emulate the gesture.

‘’On my own behalf and on behalf of the affected students, I wish to express our extreme gratitude to SUNDA and TWYFORD for this generous donation. Companies are encouraged to engage in corporate social responsibility but if they can bring it this low, then these companies are truly responsible corporate citizens. What they have done goes beyond what I thought they would do but most importantly, we’re grateful to Mr. Herbert Mensah for arranging everything’’, he said.

The MP urged student leaders to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of the relief items to all affected students without bias.

The Student Representative Council President of the University of Ghana, Daniel Otting Awuah, expressed appreciation to the two companies and promised a fair distribution of the donated items to the affected students.