Money alone is not enough – June 3 victims tell government

2017-10-16

Victims of the 2015 June 3 disaster have told to the government to do a little more than just financially settling them.

Speaking Monday, on ‘The Pulse’ on Joy News on Multi TV, president of the Ghana Burn Survivors Association, David Opoku Gyamfi, said victims that survive after these tragedies find a lot of difficulty in getting back into society due to their disfigurement.

Survivors in the June 3 disaster numbering over 100, received GH?10,000 each from the government as compensation.

But David Opoku Gyamfi wants the government to set up rehabilitation units with qualified counsellors that will help victims to come to terms with their situation and also help them assimilate back into society.

He echoed that the financial settlement should not be withdrawn as these victims lose their livelihood and that will help them get back to their feet, however, an extra mile is needed to help these people feel psychologically relaxed, instead of feeling a sense of stigma.

He made these comments in the wake of the October 7 gas explosion that has left 7 people dead and more than 100 people sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The October 7 disaster is the eighth successive gas explosion Ghana has recorded in 3 years.

Mr. David Opoku Gyamfi also lauded the government’s efforts to avert such occurrences again by closing down unauthorized gas and petrol filling stations and stalling the issuance of permits to yet-to-setup ones.