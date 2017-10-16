Mahama to announce 2020 presidential ambitions soon

Politics of Monday, 16 October 2017

YEN.com.gh is learning that ex-president John Dramani Mahama could be announcing his presidential ambitions ahead of the 2020 elections sooner than we thought.

Undisclosed sources within the party claims that John Dramani Mahama has resolved to now lead the party to victory in the 2020 elections – a move which, to a large extent, corroborates earlier claims that the one-term president is currently scouting for support within his party.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had recently held a crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which saw firebrands of the party deliberate on the best ways to capture power in the 2020 elections.

This crucial meeting is reported to have been held under strict surveillance against some faceless political spies who are feared to be able to leak sensitive information into the public.

Daily Guide claims that key members from Mahama’s office – Edudze Tamakloe, Abraham Ferguson and Rabiu – are currently in “a series of meetings in Accra and Tamale in the Greater Accra and the Northern Regions respectively, as a prelude for his campaign.”

It has also emerged that the former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) boss, Kojo Bonsu, took an advantage to make known Mahama’s intentions of running for president in the just held mammoth unity march in Tamale.

So far, top NDC officials including Alban Bagbin and Joshua Alabi have registered their interest to contesting the general elections as they currently scout for support within the party.

But the fate of John Dramani Mahama contesting the 2020 elections remains on the balance considering recent claimed reports from the Kwesi Botchway report which is said to reveal that Mahama may have flouted some key campaign strategies including the misuse of campaign funds and the inability to relate to the economic woes of the electorate.

Mahama has spent his time delivering public lectures abroad since he lost the 2016 election to President Nana Akufo-Addo. He is set to begin public reading of his book, My First Coup D’etat: Memories from the Lost Decades of Africa.