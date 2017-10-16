LPG distributors threaten strike over cylinder re-circulation policy

Business News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-16

File photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508143859_565_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Citi News has learnt that LPG distributors in the country may suspend their services soon.

This is to protest government’s decision to implement the cylinder re-circulation module which was proposed by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to ensure that LPG filling points are sited out of densely populated areas and commercial centres.

These plants will procure, brand, maintain and fill empty cylinders to be distributed to consumers and households through retail outlets and stations, deemed to be low risk, after government’s assessment.

Citi News sources say the policy plan was developed in 2012 but it could not be immediately implemented.

However, following a massive gas explosion at Atomic Junction about two weeks ago, government issued a directive for the policy to be implemented.

In reaction to this, Citi News has gathered that the Ghana LPG Marketing Companies and its associated affiliates are planning to lay down their tools on Wednesday, October 18 to register their disquiet.

The explosion has so far claimed at least seven lives and injured over 100 persons. The loss of lives even touched closer to the Presidency, as a presidential correspondent for Net 2 TV lost his life in the commotion sparked by the explosion.

The outrage over the explosion was the culmination of widespread concern over the lax safety standards of some LPG and petrol filling stations, which have seen about eight major explosions since 2014, not counting the June 3 fire and flood disaster at a petrol station near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Cylinder Recirculation Module will collapse our businesses – LPG marketers

The threat of a strike comes days after the Public Relations Officer of the LPG Marketers Association, Bernard Owiredu expressed his outfit’s disquiet over plans to introduce the module.

Mr. Owiredu had indicated that the current module is targeted at collapsing their businesses despite their long operation within the industry.

Cylinder recirculation won’t favour the poor – COPEC

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) also raised concerns about the strain the Cylinder Re-circulation Model of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution may put on poor Ghanaians.

The Chamber’s Executive Director, Duncan Amoah, noted the inflexibility of the programme and suggested the old system of distribution be employed alongside the new module ordered by President Nana Akufo-Addo.