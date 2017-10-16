LIVESTREAMING: President Ouattara arrives in Ghana

play videoPresident Akufo-Addo is at the airport to welcome President Ouattara <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508169245_204_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, has arrived in Ghana to begin a 2-day Official Visit.

The purpose of the visit is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.

This visit is a reciprocal one to the visit made to Cote d’Ivoire by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in May this year, at the start of his tour of the countries of West Africa.

