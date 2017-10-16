LIVESTREAMING: President Ouattara arrives in Ghana

The President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, has arrived in Ghana to begin a 2-day Official Visit.
The purpose of the visit is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.
This visit is a reciprocal one to the visit made to Cote d’Ivoire by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in May this year, at the start of his tour of the countries of West Africa.
President Akufo-Addo is at the Kotoka International Airport to welcome President Ouattara