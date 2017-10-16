Kweku Baffoe dedicates all 4 goals to Black Stars Team Manager

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Rampant Wa All Stars attacker, Kweku Asuandzie Baffoe, has dedicated all four of his goals to the Black Stars team/kits manager, Hamidu Ishmael.

The Wa All Stars utility forward inked his name into the history of Ghana football with sharp shooting at the Wa Park to help dismantle Bolga All Stars by a 6-1 score line.

The ruthless attacker , who also scored the division’s 500th goal in the process, dedicated all four goals to the team manager and equipment manager of the Black Stars , Hamidu Ishmael. Asuandzie celebrated all four of his record breaking goals in same fashion, sharing his excitement with the equipment manager.

Speaking after the game , Asuandzie Baffoe minced no words in sharing his glory with the team manager of the national team, calling him a father figure.

“I dedicate all my four goals to the Black Stars equipment manager , who celebrates his birthday today. He is like a father to me and I am very happy to have scored four goals on his birthday. May he live long and continue to help other personalities in the society”, Asuandzie told Ghanacrusader after the game.

On his part, Ishmael Hamidu commended Asuandzie for his sharp shooting and determination as a footballer.