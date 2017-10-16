Kwaku Bonsam to lead demonstration against gas filling station

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Renowned fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam is set to lead a demonstration on Wednesday to stop the opening of a new gas filling station situated at the center of Akomadan Afrantwo in the Offinso North District in the Ashanti Region.

Registering his displeasure at the way authorities permit the careless siting of gas and fuel stations which has claimed lives and properties, the Akomadan based spiritualist in an interview with Boamah Darko on Hot93.9fm’s educative program ‘Maakye’, said he will not sit and wait for an explosion to occur in the town before reacting.

“We will not allow the gas filling station to operate today or tomorrow because if there is an explosion a lot of people will be affected including me since the gas station is situated right in the middle of the town where there are schools and markets around. So we are going to organize a massive demonstration here against the opening of that gas station to prevent any of avoidable accidents like that of circle and atomic junction explosion” He said.

According to the dreaded fetish priest, all efforts to talk to the owner of the gas station has proven futile describing the owner as recalcitrant due to authorisation given to him from above.

“This issue did not start today. We have tried severally to have a word with him when he notice that a gas station was about to be constructed but the owner has proved unwilling to cooperate because of the power being given to him by authorities here”.

Meanwhile, the Offinso North District Chief Executive (DCE) has indicated that he will not allow the gas station to operate just yet until he has had talks with owners of the station