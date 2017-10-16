Karbo, wife donate to Lawra Hospital and Orphanage

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

The wife of the Member of Parliament(MP) for Lawra Constituency, Awuley Kante Karbo, has called on individuals to be more responsive to the needs of the communities in which they live.

Mrs Karbo made this call when she made food donations, on behalf of her husband, to the Lawra District Hospital and the Lawra Methodist Children’s Home as part of the celebrations to mark the Town’s 41st Kobine Festival.

Speaking to the media after the donation, Mrs. Karbo reiterated calls for people to be more community oriented and be sensitive to the needs of the less privilege in society.

‘As you do know this is not a one off thing and we [my husband and I] shall keep doing this as part of our responsibility to society and not just by offering a handout but more important, a hand up for the least privileged’

At the Lawra District Hospital, the donation was received by the Hospital Administrator who was profuse in his thanks for the kind gesture. He pointed out that for many of the patients, a three square meal is a challenge and the gesture was going to go a long way in speeding up the recovery process while reducing the burden of health cost on the patients.

Mrs Karbo later spent time at the Children’s Ward attending to children on admission there.

At the Lawra Community Children’s Home which caters for some two hundred orphans, persons living with severe disabilities and diseases as well as vulnerable women, the food items were delivered to the matron of the facility.

In a related development, the Member of Parliament in the company of Deputy Minister for Information, Perry Okudzeto, Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah and several other dignitaries Saturday witnessed the Lawra Kobine Cup Final; the presence of the Black Stars’ coach gingered the already excited crowd who had gathered to witness the games.

The MTN sponsored event brought together several football teams drawn from the various towns in the Lawra District.

Speaking after the games, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo said the purpose of the games was not just to entertain but to foster communal unity.

The historic town of Lawra is located in the Upper West Region of Ghana. The town recently became the center of media attention when the Paramount Chief, while praising the President for his sterling performance, urged the NPP to work hard to retain its hold of dear forever.

Scathing Attack

The NDC led by the Party’s National Organizer, Kofi Adams led a scathing attack on the Chief describing him as a “footsoldier” of the New Patriotic Party.

In radio interviews however, Member of Parliament for the area Anthony Abayifaa Karbo described the attacks as unfortunate. He said the Paramount Chief spoke based on the political history of the town.