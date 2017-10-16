John Kumah is our hope not a mole – Ejisu NPP Youths react to allegation

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: Joseph Osei Oppong-Brenya

The attention of the executives of Young Patriots has been drawn to a purported statement issued by Mr Ntim Kwaku Twumasi claiming to be a patron at Spiritan University.

His claims and allegation against the young energetic CEO and Lawyer ‘John Kumah’ is fueled by malice and envy towards the hardworking patriot.

Young patriots as an identifiable group of the New Patriotic Party is a registered identifiable group in the constituency. The regional office of the party duly recognize us as such.

Our modus operandi in the municipality has imbibed the spirit of patriotism in the youth and it is not surprising that we can now boost of over 5000 members. Every well thinking politician will love to work with the The Young Patriots because of our numbers and love for the party.

It is very sad to wake up today to read from a British citizen called NTK attacking the young patriots. When we were sacrificing our lives on the campaign ground to bring NPP to power, this man was out there serving the British queen.

He has just been influenced by the deputy minister of road and transport Hon Owusu Aduomi to spread falsehood about Lawyer John Kumah and the Young Patriots. His claims that the MCE only listens to the Young Patriots is totally false.

It has also come to our notice that NTK is saying he is the best person for the position of MCE and that the appointment authority robbed him of the MCE seat.

How can we take a man who has no respect for the party and the president serious? Is this the kind of attitude he had wanted to lead us with. We have now seen why he couldn’t pass the interview for the MCE position. We advise him to shut up and learn.

The member of parliament for Ejisu does not make MCE appointments so it’s better you support the appointed MCE to succeed. We the Young Patriots have thrown our weight behind Hon Serwaa Derchie because of respect for party structures and decisions. We will advise NTK and his pay masters to do same.

Lawyer John Kumah remains our only hope going forward. We will not sit and watch any selfish and greedy being take coins from a non performing Ejisu MP to destroy the hard earned reputation of Lawyer John Kumah.

We pray and wish Lawyer John Kumah well in his activities; continue to be a father to we us all. The youth of Ejisu is forever grateful. Thank you.