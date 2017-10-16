It will be senseless for anyone to contest Akufo-Addo in 2020 – NPP Communicator

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

A Communications Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Brong Ahafo Region, Isaac Kwain has said it will be senseless for any presidential hopeful within the party to want to contest with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Ado should he choose to run for the 2020 polls.

“It will be senseless for anybody to contest Nana Addo If he wants to contest in 2020. For now, he remains the best bet for the party to win the 2020 elections. Until he decides he will not seek reelection, I think it will be immature for any person to put himself or herself out as a prospective candidate of the elephant family”, the aspiring Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser disclosed on Winners Fm.

His comments were in reaction to the circulation of fake posters announcing the intention of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to contest the 2020 elections on the ticket of the party.

According to him, he is happy the Vice President has rubbished the claims and disclosed he never sanctioned the publication of those posters.

“I would have been surprised because this is the man who is head of Economic Management Team of the country and we are optimistic he will partner the president to deliver his mandate to the Ghanaian people. So coming up with flagbearer campaign ideas at this moment appears premature”, he emphasized.

It would be recalled that late last week the fake posters popped up within Tamale Metropolis and were put on vantage places including the main street on the Barclays Bank road

The posters with a portrait of the Vice President in smock designed with the party’s emblem had the inscription: “Vote Bawumia for 2020. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer for 2020 general elections. A northern Muslim with the competency to lead NPP into election”

A statement from the office of the Vice President later dissociated him from the posters revealing that it was the handiwork of his detractors.