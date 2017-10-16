I tried to avoid the accident on Suhum-Koforidua highway – Driver

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

11 people were seriously injured in the accident on the Suhum-Koforidua highway over the weekend

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in an accident on the Koforidua-Suhum highway over the weekend says the accident wasn’t caused as result of a car race as has been indicated in media reports.

Harry Sintim Aboagye in a phone conversation told Ghanaweb he was heading for Koforidua in his Audi with a Mercedes Benz ahead of him.

He stated that the Mercedes collided with an Urvan bus which was coming from Koforidua with passengers onboard and he tried to avoid both vehicles by heading for a nearby bush but the Urvan skidded off the road and hit the front of his car.

Eleven (11) persons were seriously injured in the accident with six(6) have been referred to Koforidua Regional Hospital while five (5) were admitted to the Suhum government hospital.

An eyewitness had initially said, the two private cars were overtaking each other in what appeared to be “car racing game” from Suhum to Koforidua and in the process crashed into an oncoming commercial vehicle with passengers onboard from Koforidua.

The national Ambulance service responded swiftly with two Ambulances, which were returning from standby duties from Koforidua and Asamankese to convey the victims to hospitals while other drivers also supported.

An official with the Ambulance service confirmed that some of the passengers were in critical conditions while others are in stable condition.

The Suhum Police Commander, Superintendent J.K Owusu, and his men have visited the scene and have commenced investigations into the accident.