I learnt to live without luxury in US prison – Abena Korkor

2017-10-16

The former University of Cape Coast (UCC) student at the centre of the sex scandal involving some high profile personalities including some journalists and politicians has revealed that she learnt to live without luxury following her detention at the Medium Detention Centre (MDC) in Brooklyn, USA.

Nana Abena Korkor Addo said she was happy and even used the opportunity to shed 20 kilograms of her weight.

Known among her peers as “Lency On Fire” Abena Korkor made headlines in February 2015 when she leaked her naked videos went viral on social media.

Last Saturday Ghanaians woke up to another damning revelation after she made several posts on her facebook page including claims about how she trafficked drugs in March 2010 to the USA and was convicted for 18 months in MDC Brooklyn.

“Some men just love scandals or say scandalous women. The feeling of the potential of a scandal excites them. It is an unconscious trait . You chose me for a particular reason. I will feed that for you because I am at your service.

My NSS payment slip is missing so I might not be paid but who cares about 500 or 600 cedis.

I am an ex-convict of the Feds. I trafficked drugs March 2010. It was first time and I got caught. It was Repu or JFK. I chose JFK and $45000 but I ended upwith 18 months incarceration in MDC Brooklyn.

So what is 500 cedis. My experience in prison made me appreciate lack. To learn to live without luxury. And u can be happy.

I stayed without sex. Never masturbated but a lady sucked my nipples once. Prison was fun, sad , painful and interesting. I lost my first 20kg there. I learnt how exercise there. I taught people how to exercise and meditate. I earned an extra income as a masseuse . I enjoyed my healing hands

I relieved headaches, others orgasmed at my touch. It was an exciting experience.

I miss Cody, she was bipolar and a lesbian. I now understand why we clicked so much. We were always hyper. I was her little angel. We kicked each other’s ass in chess. She made me coffee whenever I looked tired. I hope she is safe.

Africans started praying together. Christians and muslims then they called it the Anti-Christ. MDC mu nsem”