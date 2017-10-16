I haven’t bonked Abena Korkor – Sammy Awuku threatens legal action

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku has denied claims by Nana Abena Korkor Addo that he slept with her threatening legal action against any person who fuel such unsubstantiated allegations.

The lady at the centre of the infamous naked video in February 2015, on a facebook post alleged she was laid by some prominent journalists and politicians in return for cash between GH¢3,000 and GH¢2000 for each session.

She reportedly mentioned the name of the outspoken politician in the post but in response to the wild allegations, Mr Awuku described her as mentally unstable indicating that her latest allegations are a mere repeat of similar stunts in a reaction according to a Ghanaweb report.

“This is in respect to your post on The Sex scandal that involved Kojo Yankson, KOD, MYSELF and some others, dated 14th October 2017”.

“The woman in question Nana Abena Korkor Addo, is mentally unstable and pulled up this same scandal two years ago when she mentioned honourable men like Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Mr. Kwame Akuffo and some others. Later when she got better, she apologised to these men whose reputation she nearly dented.”, he stated.

He threatened legal action against Abena Korkor and others circulating the wild allegations aimed at denting his hard worn reputation.

“I am ready to file a suit in court against her and anyone who would fuel these accusations and tarnish my image”.

Nana Abena Korkor Addo popularly known among her peers as “Lency On Fire” who until now is said to have some mental challenges and was confined to an unnamed mental home amidst some spiritual exorcising, on Saturday morning, named top politicians and journalists in the country she slept with and how much each of them paid.

According to her on a facebook post, she sampled more than 40 men sexually as part of her journey of becoming a gynecologist and sexual therapist.

“My journey of becoming a gynecologist and sexual therapist. I have sampled a lot of men. Not less than 40. Only 4 caught my heart, Peter, Ben, coded , Manny!.There’s something about Aquarius men that weakens me. My kryptonites Everyone else I am figuring out something but you always have to play the love or money card to fit in”

She disclosed that her clients including some journalists and politicians paid between GH¢2,000 and GH¢3,000 per session describing the weapons of some of them in the process.

“………. usually pays 2000 per session…………..too 3000 or 2000 and political talk……… I put up a personality who is in love. It gets to me sometimes. That guy has a big dick……… big dick doesn’t know to u know what I mean

Flaskickk, first guy to make me come while he was on top. I can only come when I am on top……… u couldn’t make it better lack next time….Men in power, try to play games all the time”.