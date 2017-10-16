I don’t need exorcism, I’m sound – Abena Korkor

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Abena Korkor in 2015 was in the news for releasing her naked photos and videos on social media

Nana Abena Korkor Addo, the former UCC student alleging to have had sexual relations with certain high profiled individuals in the country has in a post on Facebook rubbished assertions of being under spiritual attack and debunked claims of being cursed.

Abena Korkor in 2015 was in the news for releasing her naked photos and videos on social media. The then SRC presidential aspirant was reported to have had some mental issues resulting in her releasing nude visuals on social media.

Following the series of Facebook posts that named the likes of the National Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Sammy Awuku and Joy FM’s Kojo Yankson as the men who pay huge sums to sleep with her, Abena Korkor went on to advise her mother not heed to men of God who claim she (Abena) is under spiritual attack or is cursed.

She said these claims were just ways to exploit her mother and rid her of all her money adding that all monies taken from her mother in that regard are to be refunded as she has no intention of drinking those supposed “concoctions “they prepare for her.

“Mummy don’t let anyone lie to you it’s a spiritual attack. Apostle Stanley Lord don’t take any money from her. And return what u took from her. U go and prepare 5 cedis concoction and charge her over 1000 cedis to heal me. If I drank it kraa anka megyimi. Fake pastors alert Churches springing up like crazy.Mummy, I have not been cursed and there is no one after me,” she wrote.

She professed her faith in God saying nothing had power over her but God.



“We serve God Almighty and no little shrine or spirit has dominion over us.



Have a renewal of your mind,” she added.