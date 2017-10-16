Great Olympics 1-0 AshantiGold – Wonder Boys make it three wins in a row

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Great Olympics were awarded a penalty three minutes into the second half

Great Olympics recorded their third straight victory in the Ghana Premier League with a 1-0 win over Ashanti Gold SC at the Accra sports stadium on Sunday.

The home side dominated the game right from kick off but failed to make it count in goals.

Christopher Nakai Nettey nearly opened the scoring but his effort came off the goalposts.

Ashanti Gold SC managed to hold the Wonder Club to a scoreless first half.

Three minutes into the second half, Great Olympics were awarded a penalty.

Benjamin Arthur stepped up and scored for the Godwin Attram led side.

The visitors got what could have been the equalizer in the dying embers of the game but the goal was disallowed.

Even though Great Olympics won, they remain in the relegation zone on the 15th position whilst Ashanti Gold SC are lying 12th on the league table.

Great Olympics will travel to Bechem United in their last league fixture next Sunday.

Ashanti Gold SC will be at home to host league champions Aduana Stars.