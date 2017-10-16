Ghanaians to celebrate Christmas with reduced fuel prices – Minister hints

Business News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-16

Deputy Minister for Energy in charge of petroleum, Mohammed Amin Adam Anta <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508146439_178_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

One major commodity which has a great impact on the Ghanaian economy is petroleum product.

It looks like the commodity is the determiner of prices of goods; both imported and locally manufactured across the length and breadth of the country.

Anytime there is an increment in fuel prices, commodities values also increase making it difficult and uneasy for citizens especially during festive seasons when almost every household buys in larger quantities.

However, the problem is going to be minimized this Christmas season according to the Deputy Minister for Energy in charge of petroleum, Mr Mohammed Amin Adam Anta.

The minister, who was speaking on Hello Fm in Kumasi last Friday, stated that government is yet to reduce fuel prices further before this year’s yuletide.

Asked if Ghanaians will be celebrating this Christmas with some reduction in fuel prices he said:”let me assure you that, government has taken in a number of measures as far as the supply of the products are concerned, and by the time these measures come into play, hopefully by next month fuel prices will even come down further.