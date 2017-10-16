Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire ties will improve – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that Ghana is committed to building stronger bonds with mutual benefits with Cote d’Ivoire.

Mr Akufo-Addo, who commended Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, for committing to peaceful resolution at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) concerning the maritime boundary dispute between the two countries, pointed out that the verdict of the court presents an opportunity to build a stronger working relationship.

According to him, contrary to fears that the ruling had the tendency of sparking diplomatic feud between the two countries, the ruling has rather strengthened their ties.

“The Ghanaian people continue to be very supportive of all initiatives that there are to improve our ties with your country,” he said at the Flagstaff House after receiving Mr Ouattara to Ghana on a 2-day official visit.

The ITLOS ruling favoured Ghana as the country gained some additional territory after new coordinates for the boundary were established.

President Quattara, on his part, thanked President Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana on how the ruling has been handled and looked forward to the successful implementation of the ruling by the two countries.

Meanwhile, a joint commission is expected to be inaugurated later to ensure the successful implementation of the ITLOS ruling.

Mr Ouattara arrived a little before midday on Wednesday, October 16, and the two West African leaders proceeded on a drive through some principal streets of the capital.

They are scheduled to hold some bilateral talks at the presidency and later address a press conference together.

This visit is reciprocal to the visit made to Cote d’Ivoire by President Akufo-Addo in May this year, at the start of his tour of West African countries.