Gas leakage at La Marwako as GNFS evacuates residents

All staff of Marwako restaurant on the La-Tema road have been evacuated following a major gas leakage from the restaurant.

Workers of Total and Goil Fuel stations on the same road have also been evacuated by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service as the gas is still leaking.

Prince Billy Anaglartey, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service told Starrfmonline.com that the gas is leaking from one of the three cylinders belonging to the restaurant.

According to him, personnel of GNFS are in control of the situation and are doing everything possible to ensure that the situation does not escalate.

He added that there is no danger around the area and called on residents within the area to remain calm.

Some commuters who spoke to Starrfmonline.com said the gas is being smelt on the La-Tema road as residents are on the run.

