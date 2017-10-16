Essien mourns death of Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda

Michael Essien has paid tribute to Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda who died after colliding with <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508163551_917_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian player Michael Essien has paid tribute to Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda who died after colliding with team-mate in the Indonesian top-flight.

Choirul Huda, 38, was rushed to hospital on Sunday but pronounced dead shortly after arriving, doctors said.

In a statement released on the website of his club – Persela FC – Dr Yudistiro Andri Nugroho said Huda suffered “impacts on the chest and lower jaw”.

Essien who plays for Persib in the Indonesian top-flight took to social media to express his heartfelt condolences with Indonesians.

