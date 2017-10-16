Essien mourns death of Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda

Essien TeriffiesMichael Essien has paid tribute to Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda who died after colliding with

Ghanaian player Michael Essien has paid tribute to Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda who died after colliding with team-mate in the Indonesian top-flight.

Choirul Huda, 38, was rushed to hospital on Sunday but pronounced dead shortly after arriving, doctors said.

In a statement released on the website of his club – Persela FC – Dr Yudistiro Andri Nugroho said Huda suffered “impacts on the chest and lower jaw”.

Essien who plays for Persib in the Indonesian top-flight took to social media to express his heartfelt condolences with Indonesians.

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR