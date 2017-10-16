Essien mourns death of Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda

Ghanaian player Michael Essien has paid tribute to Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda who died after colliding with team-mate in the Indonesian top-flight.
Choirul Huda, 38, was rushed to hospital on Sunday but pronounced dead shortly after arriving, doctors said.
In a statement released on the website of his club – Persela FC – Dr Yudistiro Andri Nugroho said Huda suffered “impacts on the chest and lower jaw”.
Essien who plays for Persib in the Indonesian top-flight took to social media to express his heartfelt condolences with Indonesians.