Donewell pays GHC12.9m claims to Kingdom Books & Stationery

Business News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: thebftonline.com

2017-10-16

Donewell Insurance Company, one of the leading underwriting firms in the country, made a landmark payment of GHC12,917,168 last week in claims to Kingdom Books and Stationery.

The amount will help restore the company to its original state after fire gutted the Prampram warehouse of the books and stationery dealer barely three months ago.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Seth Aklasi who made the presentation, indicated that the payment is in fulfilment of the company’s promise to provide the needed cushioning for its policyholders in their time of need.

Financial Controller for Kingdom Books and Stationery, Peter Akomaning, expressed gratitude to the management of Donewell Insurance Company Limited for its timely response to the unfortunate incident.

It is recalled that a fire outbreak destroyed the Prampram warehouse of Kingdom Books and Stationary Limited, running into millions of Ghana cedis.

According to a security guard at the facility, the fire started from what he suspected was an electrical fault.