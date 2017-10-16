COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare to be appointed CID Boss?

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

A PrimeNewsGhana source at the Presidency suggests COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare will most likely be appointed the next Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Sevice.

The current CID boss, Bright Oduro, has been directed by the president to proceed on leave. The leave period ends within his retirement.

The most likely COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare has been in the Ghana Police Service for 27 years. He joined the service as a Constable and has risen to the highest rank of Commissioner of Police, becoming one of the youngest Police Officers to have attained this in recent years.

He has served in many leadership capacities in the Service including; Director General (Finance), Director General (Welfare), Director General (ICT), Commandant of the Police Command and Staff College, and Accra Region Police Commander. He is currently the Director General (Operations) of the Service.

He became a chartered accountant at the age of 25 while serving as a Police Constable and currently holds a PhD in Finance. He has been an Adjunct Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and at the University Of Cape Coast in Ghana.

Amongst his credentials; George Akuffo Dampare (PhD) was a Special Assistant to the Regional Commander, United Nations Mission in Bosnia Herzegovina, Municipal Police Commander, Cape Coast, ADC to the Vice President of Ghana, Accountant/Finance Officer, Ghana Police Service and the Head of Police and Narcotics Desk at the Ministry of Interior.

He has been credited for his lead role in the swift arrest of the alleged killer of former Abuakwa North MP, J.B. Danquah.