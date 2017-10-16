Continue to keep the peace – Peace Council tells Bimbilla

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

The National and Northern Regional Peace Councils, on Friday, appealed to the feuding people of Bimbilla to uphold the peace processes and take faith in the dialogue process initiated by the Council and its partners.

A statement issued by the National Peace Council, and signed by the Chairman, the Most Reverend Prof Emmanuel Asante, advised them not to engage in any activity that would jeopardise the peace process.

The Council commended the chiefs and people of the town for conducting themselves peacefully throughout the burial of Naa Salifu Dawuni.

“We are grateful for the tremendous cooperation of all stakeholders for keeping the peace and ensuring that no major security breach was recorded throughout the process of burial,” Prof Asante said.

“We are also grateful to the National House of chiefs, the Northern Regional House of Chiefs and the Bimbilla Traditional Council, the media and security agencies for their professional conduct,” he added, in the statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.