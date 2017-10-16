CID boss sacked | General News 2017-10-16

Bright Oduro, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508131221_747_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Bright Oduro, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), according to reports, has been asked to proceed on leave.

According to Starrfmonline.com, sources from the police service have revealed that, Mr. Oduro is not expected to return to his position.

Sources also have it that, Mr. Oduro assumed office on January 28, 2017 but has been asked to go on leave which supposedly coincides with his retirement in January 2018.

There is however no indication that the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah also the Second in Command will take over from her boss as she was recently associated with a scandal involving A-Plus and the two deputy chiefs of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye.

A new CID boss is expected to be introduced soon.

