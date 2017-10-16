Chaos as VIP fights STC’s relocation to Asafo bus terminal

Staff of VIP Transport Services and the drivers have blocked STC buses <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508177524_699_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Scores of passengers at the Asafo Terminal in Kumasi have been left stranded following a clash between staff of the VIP Transport Services and workers of the State Transport Corporation (STC).

Operations at the main yard were brought to a standstill following the chaos.

Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo reports that the State Transport Corporation is billed to launch their operations within the yard, but staff of VIP Transport Services and the drivers have blocked STC buses from entering the terminal due to the turf war.

According to Osei Kwadwo it took the intervention of the regional security apparatus, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister and the KMA mayor to avert bloody clash between STC & the private transport operators.

STC after its rebranding is struggling to keep it’s operations afloat.

The resolve by STC to relocate to Asafo is intended to get more passengers to patronize their fleet which are largely being neglected by passengers despite the State-owned transport reducing fares to various locations in the country.

