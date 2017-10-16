Asiedu Nketia won’t contest as General Secretary – Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Monday, 16 October 2017

Asiedu Nketia has confirmed he’ll not contest again for the General Secretary position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when nominations open next year, Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho has said.

According to Koku who spoke on Neat FM Monday, Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito has told him clearly he’s not interested in occupying that office after effectively running it for 12 years.

The largest opposition party is expected to open nominations next year for positions at the branch, constituency, Regional and National levels, ahead of the 2020 general elections.

In December 2005, he won by almost 80 percent of the votes to become the third General Secretary of the NDC.

Under his leadership was a re-invigorated NDC that matched the NPP boot for boot in what was termed as the “Mother of all Elections” in 2008. Prof. Evans Atta Mills of the NDC won that election under the leadership of the Asiedu Nketia team.

It was not surprising that in spite of public pronouncements by key power brokers within the NDC against his re-election, the delegates at the National Congress of the party held in Tamale in January 2010 delivered a 93 percent vote in his favour to continue with the better Ghana Agenda of the ruling NDC.

Asiedu Nketia’s exploits are well known in Ghanaian politics. He’s known to be witty and bullish in his political arguments and also has a way of whipping party members into line on issues.