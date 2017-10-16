Akropong School for the blind reels under inadequate security

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

The Management of Akropong School for the Blind is appealing to government to beef up security at the school to avert any possible act of kidnapping there.

The school currently has three security personnel, a number the assistant headmaster of the school says is woefully inadequate.

“The campus is large and these are visually impaired children who need a lot of security,” he told Starr News’s Eastern region correspondent Kojo Ansah in a recent interview.

According to him, the National Youth Employment Agency (NYEA) had been informed about the challenges facing the school apropos security and they had resolved to come to the school’s aid.

“If by God’s grace they do that for us the security of the children will be rest assured. That is our area of need,” he stressed.

He said pending the intervention of the NYEA, the school had resolved to be proactive in dealing with current the challenge it is facing by forming a watchdog committee comprising its staff to provide the students some security.

“So we are very vigilant, except that pressure is on us,” he said.