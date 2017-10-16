Abena Korkor Addo speaks on bipolar disorder

play videoNana Abena Korkor Addo, Former student of the University of Cape Coast <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508153380_364_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nana Abena Korkor Addo, a former University of Cape Coast student, in an exclusive interview with JoyNews has revealed what led to the release of her nude visuals on Facebook in 2015.

Over the weekend, Abena Korkor Addo grabbed headlines with series of allegations that some key personalities have been paying her for sex.

While these allegations can’t be substantiated, she had a sit down interview with JoyNews to explain why she keeps grabbing the headlines for the wrong reasons.

She was also a guest on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM.

