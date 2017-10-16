54% of Ghana’s population hungry – Captain Smart

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

A comprehensive report by the World Food Programme has revealed that food insecurity is still rife in all regions in the country with the three Northern regions in the lead.

Out of 100 people in the Upper East, Upper West and the Northern region, 63 percent can’t afford a square meal a day.

The report also said only seven percent of the population are able to afford three square meals a day.

It is followed by the Volta region where 61 percent of the total population is wallowing in abject poverty.

The Central region, Ashanti region and Eastern region recorded 58, 53 and 57 respectively whiles the Greater Accra, Western region and the Brong Ahafo region had 52, 59 and 55 percent.

Host of Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem described as sickening how 54 percent of Ghana’s population cannot afford three square meal a day when six billion of food go waste.

The situation, he indicated is attributed to the general poverty and poor agriculture performance; limited economic opportunity and poor infrastructure; decline in crop production; low soil fertility/ pesticide use and lack of irrigation, and climatic conditions and seasonality.

The report, therefore, recommended increased investment in adaptation measures to sustain agricultural production and households resilient to change.

