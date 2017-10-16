£350,000 scandal: UK court to rule on sacked bank official today

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

The London Employment Tribunal is today expected to deliver judgment on claims of wrongful dismissal by a banker in the UK who deposited 350,000 pounds belonging to the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu, triggering a money laundering alert in the city.

Mark Frank Arthur was suspended and sacked for his conduct after an investigation by external accountants Grant Thornton.

Meanwhile, the Ghana International Bank has said it ” has not in any of its submissions questioned the integrity of the King. Additionally, the bank never mentioned the King nor identified him in any documents to the tribunal in its defence”.

Also, in a statement submitted to the court Thursday and sighted by Starr News, Mr Arthur insists he did nothing wrong in the huge financial transaction.

“Mr Arthur’s position throughout his suspension, investigation, disciplinary process and the Employment Tribunal hearing is that he had done nothing wrong.

“Mr Arthur has consistently confirmed in evidence that at no time did he suspect that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, did anything wrong,” portions of the statement said.